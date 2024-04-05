Watch Now
IMPD seeking public’s help in locating missing 20-year-old woman

IMPD
Posted at 7:07 PM, Apr 05, 2024
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old woman.

Aaliyah Paff is described as 5’7” and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Thursday, April 4 in the 2500 block of Beechcrest Drive.

Aaliyah is believed to be driving her white 2016 C300 Mercedes Benz with Indiana license plate 212CSY. She might be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.

