INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 28-year-old man.

Skyler Griffey is described as 6’ tall and 225 pounds.

IMPD

He was last seen in the 6100 block of Nelson Place but may be in the Johnson County area. He is believed to be driving a black Honda Ridgeline.

Anyone with information should call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or 911.