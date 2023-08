INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating 81-year-old Geraldine Shidler.

Shidler is described as 5’3” and 250 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Shidler was last seen Sunday, August 6 in the 1000 block of South Fleming Street. She is believed to be driving a red 2010 Suzuki SX4 with license plate number D950XC.

She may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information should contact IMPD Detective E. Parrish at 317-327-6160 or 911.