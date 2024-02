INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

62-year-old Linda Hart is described as 5’3” and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in the 3400 block of Central Avenue.

Hart’s friends and family say they have not heard from her in three weeks.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).