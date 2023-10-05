Watch Now
IMPD seeking public’s help locating missing Indianapolis woman

Posted at 5:29 PM, Oct 05, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons detectives are seeking the public’s help locating 40-year-old Kristle Davis.

Davis is described as 5’5 and 120 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Monday, Oct. 2 in the 4400 block of London Court, on the northwest side of Indianapolis. She may be driving a black 2016 Honda Accord with Indiana license plate TQB820.

Anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts should call 911 or the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160. To make an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

