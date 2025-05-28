IMPD seeks assistance in locating a missing 60-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a missing 60-year-old man.

Roland Myers, 60, is described as 5 feet 9 inches, 175 pounds with bald hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. on Monday, May 26, in the 3600 block of Margaret Avenue on a bicycle.

Mr. Myers may be in need of medical assistance.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).