IMPD seeks community assistance in locating missing 33-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are requesting the public's help in locating a 33-year-old man.

Jeremy Rose is described as standing 5'9" tall, weighing approximately 210 pounds, with brown braided hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen on Monday, Feb. 3, in the 4900 block of Knights Way. Jeremy reportedly left the area on foot and was last observed wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans, black and gray Adidas shoes, and a black or dark-colored stocking hat.

Authorities believe he may be in need of medical assistance.

If you see Jeremy or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

For additional information or tips, you can contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or reach out to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).