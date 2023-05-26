IMPD seeks community’s assistance in locating a missing man

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is seeking the community’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating 30-year-old James Haywood.

Haywood is described as 5’10”, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on May 25 in the area of 4300 North Kenmore Road, near East 42nd Street and North Arlington Avenue.

He left a group home and is in need of assistance.

If located, please call 911 or the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.