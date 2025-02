INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public's help in locating a 17-year-old girl.

Amecheaun Chubbs. is described as 5', 120 pounds, with short brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 2 in the 5000 block of Winterberry Court.

Police said Amecheaun left the area on foot and was to return after a workout and has not been seen or heard from since leaving home.

If located, please call 911 immediately.