IMPD seeks community's assistance in locating missing 58 year old

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department missing persons detectives are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 58-year-old.

Kevin Cornett, 58, was last seen on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 3800 N Keystone Ave.

Cornett is desribed as 5'10", 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing an oversize tan tweed church suit, black shiny dress shoes, a black and white pattern winter jacket, with a brown and white fedora.

Police said Cornett might be in need of medical attention.

If located, please call IMPD missing persons unit at 317-327-6160, or dial 911 immediately.