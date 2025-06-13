IMPD seeks community's help in finding missing 16-year-old girl

INDIANAPOLIS—The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are calling on the community for assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl.

Mae’Asia Jarrett is described as standing 5'0" tall and weighing around 80 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Friday, June 13, 2025, in the 3600 block of Baltimore Avenue.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a rainbow bonnet, a tan tank top, gray pants, and purple slippers.

Authorities believe Mae’Asia may be in need of medical attention.

If you spot Mae’Asia or have any information regarding her whereabouts, do not hesitate to call 911 immediately

For additional information, you can reach out to the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).