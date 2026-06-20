IMPD seeks help finding 13-year-old girl missing from Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was seeking the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl last seen with an "unknown male" on Friday afternoon.

Saniya Murrell was described as a Black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, and 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the 8000 block of East 36th Street near Arlington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Friday, wearing a blue jean jacket, black shirt, black shorts, and black sandals.

Police say Saniya was last seen accompanied by an "unknown male": the two were also seen traveling in a red SUV.

Anyone with information on Saniya or the male was asked to contact 911 immediately.

Below are screenshots from security camera footage of Saniya, the unknown male, and the red SUV.

(Provided Photo/IMPD)