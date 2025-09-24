IMPD seeks help finding missing siblings, ages 13 and 7, last seen on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public's assistance in locating two missing siblings.

Aixa Baca, 13, and her brother Ricardo Baca, 7, were last seen on Tuesday, September 23, on the east side in the 400 block of Colorado Avenue.

Aixa is described as 4'10" tall, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Ricardo is 4'0" tall, weighing 60 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If located, please call 911 immediately.

If you have information, please contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

This is a developing story.