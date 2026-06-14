IMPD seeks help finding missing woman with dementia

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 70-year-old woman.

Police describe Marylin Sanford as five feet and three inches tall, with gray hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen at approximately 8:00 a.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of Oakwood Trail, near Georgetown Road.

Marylin was last seen wearing a green jacket with patches/buttons, a teal “Rugrats” shirt, and tan Crocs shoes. Police say she may also have two bags with her.

Marilyn has been diagnosed with dementia and is not familiar with the Indianapolis area.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 immediately.