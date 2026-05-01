IMPD seeks help locating missing 18-year-old with autism

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing autistic man last seen in downtown Indianapolis.

Cardenas Deangelo, 18, was described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, and 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Deangelo was last noted wearing a black sweatshirt with white and red stripes on the chest, black sweatpants, and black shoes.

Police say Deangelo was last seen on foot in the 600 block of West 11th Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. That’s near Crispus Attucks High School, just north of a shopping and dining area at the intersection of 10th and West streets.

Deangelo is also diagnosed with epilepsy and may require medical attention.

Anyone with information on Deangelo was asked to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers.