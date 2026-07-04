Missing 4-year-old boy found dead in Indianapolis on the 4th of July

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A 4-year-old boy who went missing Saturday afternoon has been found dead, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department asked for the community’s assistance in finding 4-year-old Corbin Merrill, who was last seen on foot leaving a residence at approximately 3 p.m. in the 2800 block of Montclair Drive

Corbin was last seen wearing an orange shirt, brown shorts, and “Luigi” (video game character) sandals.

Officers searched on foot and utilized multiple drones in the search. Indianapolis Fire Department Search and Rescue was also assisting on the scene.

WRTV reached out to IMPD asking for more details, but did not receive an immediate response.

This is a developing story.