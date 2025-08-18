IMPD seeks public help in locating missing 26-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are requesting the public's assistance in locating a 26-year-old woman.

Shamara Joyner is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on Saturday, August 16, 2025, in the 700 block of Laclede Street. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a pink shirt, multicolored pants, and a colostomy bag.

Police said Joyner may be in need of medical attention. If you see her or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

Additionally, anyone with information is encouraged to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160, or reach out to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for both Apple and Android devices to submit tips anonymously, or visit www.CrimeTips.org for web submissions.