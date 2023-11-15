Watch Now
IMPD seeks public's assistance in locating missing 72-year-old woman

IMPD
Posted at 10:54 PM, Nov 14, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 72-year-old woman.

Judy Soward was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 14 around 10:45 a.m. in the area of 9700 E. Washington St.

Soward is descibed as 6'1, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple coat and gray shorts.

Police said Soward is known to frequent the area of E. Michigan St. and Sherman Ave.

She possibly has dementia.

If located, please call 911 immediately.

