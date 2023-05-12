IMPD seeks public's assistance locating missing 71-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public’s help locating 71-year-old Rondal Smalling.

Smalling is described as 5’6”, 230 pounds with grey hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue plaid flannel shirt, a retired Air Force ball cap and cowboy boots.

Smalling was last seen Friday, May 12, near Kentucky Avenue and Highschool Road. IMPD says he suffers from dementia and may need medical attention.

He is believed to be driving his gray Ford F-150, license plate number TK435NME.

If located, call 911 immediately or contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.