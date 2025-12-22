Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
IMPD seeks public's help finding woman missing from Community East hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 31-year-old woman.

Police said Kristina Potts disappeared Saturday evening from Community East Hospital.

Potts was last seen at approximately 7:30 p.m. on December 21, 2025, leaving the hospital at 1500 N. Ritter Avenue. She was wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and gray shoes.

Police describe Potts as 5'4" and 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Potts is diagnosed with autism and a traumatic brain injury. Authorities say she may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone who locates Potts should call 911 immediately rather than approach her directly.

