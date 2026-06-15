IMPD seeks help in finding missing 84-year-old man with dementia from south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding an 84-year-old man with dementia reported missing Monday morning.

Richard Palmer was described as a white male, 6 feet tall and 251 pounds, balding with gray/brown hair on the sides and with blue eyes.

Palmer was last seen in the 3300 block of Ivory Way on the south side off McFarland Road and East Stop 11 Road, and was in a red 2001 Ford Ranger with a camper shell, Indiana license plate EBQ968.

IMPD

Police did not provide a clothing description.

Anyone with information on Palmer was asked to call 911 immediately.