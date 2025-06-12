IMPD seeks public's help in locating missing 10-year-old boy

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons detectives are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 10-year-old boy.

Donnie Dearinger is described as being 4'11" tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in the 1700 block of Fletcher Avenue.

Although it is not believed that Donnie is in immediate danger or in need of medical attention, he was alone when he was last spotted.

If you see Donnie or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

For further information, you can also contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or reach out to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).