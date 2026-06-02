IMPD seeks public's help in locating missing 16-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Police described Elijah Muhammad as Black, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighing 130 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. Muhammad has autism and may be confused and in need of medical attention.

Muhammad was last seen on Tuesday between 10:30 and11 a.m. in the area of West 30th Street and Lafayette Road. He is believed to be wearing a black T-shirt, white shorts, and black Crocs.

If located, please call 911 immediately.