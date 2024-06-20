Watch Now
IMPD seeks public's help in locating missing 23-year-old woman

Posted at 3:30 PM, Jun 20, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indy are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 23-year-old woman.

Alexis Knight is described as a bi-racial female, 5’2” with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on June 15, 2024, in the 1500 block of North Country Club Road on the city’s west side.

Police say Knight may be in danger and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.

Alternatively, anyone who wants to submit an anonymous tip can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

