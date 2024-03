INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public's help in locating 23-year-old Tonya Hughes.

Tonya is described as 5’4", 215 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen on Thursday, March 14, 2024, in the 2300 block of Post Road.

Tonya is believed to be in danger.

If located, please call 911 immediately.