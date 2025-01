INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public's help in locating a 27-year-old man.

Jacob Evans is described as 5’11", 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Evans may be driving a white four-door Chevrolet Malibu, with IN plate 114DRG.

IMPD

He was last seen on January 14, 2025, in the 900 block of East 57th Street.

Detectives believe Evans may need immediate medical attention.

If located, please call 911 immediately.