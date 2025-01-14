IMPD seeks the community's assistance in locating missing 45-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public's help in locating a 45-year-old woman.

Jennifer McGann is described as 5’10", 170 pounds with red hair, and blue eyes.

Police said McGann may be driving a gray four-door Honda Accord, with IN temporary plate S919359.

She was last seen on January 7, 2025, in the 1500 block of Stadium Way. Her vehicle was last seen in Anderson, IN on January 9, 2025. Detectives believe McGann needs medical attention.

IMPD

If located, please call 911 immediately.