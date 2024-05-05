IMPD seeks the public's help in locating a missing elderly woman with Dementia

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing elderly woman with Dementia.

According to the department, 70-year-old Joan Crockett was last seen at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Police said she was last seen in the 7700 block of Battery Pointe Way.

Crockett is described as being 5'4" and 125 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Police said she may be wearing all black clothing, a brown purse, and her hair in a ponytail.

If located, please call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 immediately.