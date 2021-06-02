IMPD shares message for Pride Month

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is weighing in on pride and policing.

On the first day of Pride Month, IMPD posted a message on Twitter saying it recognizes the troubled history between police and the LGBTQ community, including the Stonewall Riots in New York.

The tweet goes on to say IMPD continues to work to build positive relationships with the community. And also acknowledges the efforts of LGBTQ officers to advance inclusion.

The department also says gay police officers were instrumental in Indy's first parades.

The message comes after Indy Pride removed a picture posted to its social media that included a man wearing an IMPD shirt. Indy Pride said they removed the photo because it was hurtful to members of the LGBTQ community.

Indy Pride also announced last year it would no longer have a police presence at any of its future events, including the Indy Pride Festival and Parade. According to the organization, the separation from police was in support of the Black Live Matter movement as thousands across the country protested police brutality.

"It is important now more than ever to remember the first Pride marches were protests against police brutality led by brown and black people," Indy Pride stated in its announcement last year. "This is the time for our community to listen to communities affected by violence, to protest with them, and to support them in all ways possible."