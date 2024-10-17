IMPD, students make friendship bracelets ahead of Taylor Swift show

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, IMPD officers visited Cathedral High School. Together they sat down and made friendship bracelets ahead of the highly anticipated Taylor Swift concerts.

“So that our officers can trade bracelets with the people who are in town for the concerts,” said IMPD assistant chief Catherine Cummings.

The Taylor Swift bracelet craze started last year at the start of the Eras Tour. Now, in two weeks, hundreds of thousands of people will be in Indy with bracelets in hand.

“I learned they all pass them around and trade them, which is really cool. It’s been really fun. We’ve been customizing them. We’re happy to know we’re able to connect so many people with this,” said Joseph Goedy, a senior at Cathedral High School.

IMPD officers plan to trade the bracelets with Swift fans while they protect and serve.

"This is a big deal, this a big deal for Indianapolis, this is a big deal for the people who live here and this is a really big deal for the people who are coming into town,” said Cummings.

IMPD says it will create a sense of community, something they were also doing inside classrooms on Wednesday.

“They get to see someone dressed like this and have conversations about friendship bracelets, what is their favorite color and what this bead means,” said Cummings.

“I haven’t really talked to police officers before like this,” said Goedy.

“It makes you see they’re real people and look past their job and see who they are behind it all,” said McKenzie Jordan, a student at Cathedral High School.