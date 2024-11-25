IMPD swears in new therapy dog, Officer Grace Luna

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police has a new four-legged officer.

Officer Grace Luna was sworn in as the department's new therapy dog on Monday. The one-year-old Golden Retriever will work in the Victim Assistance Unit.

"Grace Luna’s presence will be an invaluable asset to our Victim Assistance Unit, offering comfort to those experiencing trauma and stress," said Chief of Police Chris Bailey. "We are grateful to have her as part of our team, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact she will make in our community."

The department said Officer Luna went through months of training for her new role, learning more than 20 commands. She was even taught a snuggle command, so she can provide comfort and emotional support to people who need it most.

"Grace Luna has a special way of connecting with people, and I’ve already seen how much comfort she can bring. I’m excited to see her grow in this role and help those who need her most,” said Beth Johnson of Ultimate Canine.

Officer Luna will work with her handler, Lisa Brown, to support people who are impacted by traumatic events in the Victim's Assistance Unit. She will join her four-legged friends, Officer Gus and Officer Allie.