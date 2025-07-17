IMPD teams up with community groups to create safe spaces for teens breaking curfew

INDIANAPOLIS — City leaders are making changes to how they plan to enforce curfew laws for kids and teens. Starting this weekend, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) will partner with community organizations. If a child is found downtown after curfew, they will be transported to a secure location where community organizations will provide resources for both the child and their family.

"I truly believe young people don't need more punishment; they need direction. Accountability certainly matters, and IMPD will continue to do our part," said Michael Wolley, IMPD Assistant Chief of Police.

This guidance will come from three community groups: the New B.O.Y. Mentoring Program, Let Them Talk, and Voices Indianapolis.

"We all have to be collaborative in our efforts to work with the city and families of Indianapolis. Our kids are looking for safe, non-judgmental spaces," said Damita Jefferson, the Director of Adult & Family Services at Voices Indianapolis.

Here’s how it will work:



Officers will give a 30 and a 15-minute warning through the PA systems of patrol cars before curfew goes into effect.

Those who fail to comply will be taken to a designated safe location.

Upon arrival, officers will attempt to contact parents while community partners offer resources. If they can't reach anyone, the kids will be taken to the juvenile detention center for a curfew violation.

"This is not an arrest, nor is it criminal in nature. It is a status offense; it will not appear on a permanent record,” Wolley said.

Additionally, the Indiana governor has addressed how the state will help keep the city safe during the WNBA All-Star Weekend, which starts with increased state police patrols downtown.

He also called on city leaders to impose stricter prosecution protocols, suggesting that the current prosecutor isn’t complying with Indiana laws.

"I would say almost this simply just start doing something differently from what you have been doing... that’s not been working," said Indiana Governor Mike Braun.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office released this statement in response to Governor Braun's comments.

"This week alone, Marion County Prosecutors have sentenced five people to significant sentences on murder cases, filed five additional murder charges, charged seven other people who were downtown on the July 4 weekend— bringing that total to 11 (and counting). Just today, prosecutors secured a six-year prison sentence for a man who groped a woman downtown.



These efforts are a reflection of our commitment to actively prosecuting violent crime. Prosecutors and our law enforcement partners in Marion County will continue to focus on our community— not on politics." Michael Leffler, Marion County Prosecutor’s Office Spokesperson

Community partners state that small efforts can lead to significant changes. Food will be provided at the safe location, the specifics of which remain undisclosed.

"You would be surprised again how much conversation and traction you can make with a kid… with a sweet tea, double cheeseburger, and medium fry,” said Kareem Hines with the New B.O.Y. Mentoring Program.

IMPD confirms that this weekend marks the first instance of this type of community intervention. These efforts will continue on weekends when the department expects an influx of young people downtown.

If you are interested in helping or volunteering, reach out to IMPD.