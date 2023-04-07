IMPD teams up with local film production company to film commercial

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is teaming up with an Indy based film production company to film a recruiting commercial about what it means to be an IMPD officer and various benefits and opportunities offered in the department.

“Highlighting the officers of IMPD allows our community to see those who consistently serve our city. I am proud of our officers and believe that the opportunities offered within IMPD are the best in the nation. Come and check us out,” Chief Randal Taylor said.

The commercial will feature Officer Amanda Hibshman, 6 year veteran, Sergeant Diaz 13 year veteran and Sergeant Corey Mims, 8 year veteran.

The shoot will take place on April 6, 7th and 11th.

Due to filming Madison Avenue between Pleasant Park and Terrace Avenue will be closed from 8-11 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to use S Meridian St. and East St. as alternatives.

Indianapolis residents can expect to see the 30-second commercials on local and cable TV and website in May.

IMPD is actively recruiting for the 28th Recruit Class beginning December 11, 2023.

Applicants have until April 15, 2023, to apply.

IMPD’s 27th Recruit Class will start on July 31 and graduate in January 2024.

IMPD encourages all individuals who meet the department’s initial requirements to apply at JoinIMPD.indy.gov.