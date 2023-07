INDIANAPOLIS — Today, after months of training, IMPD’s new therapy dog Officer Gus was sworn into the department.

According to IMPD, Officer Gus has been training with Ultimate Canine since November 2022.

After being sworn in, Officer Gus will begin his tour around all of the IMPD Districts to meet and greet officers with handler Officer Nicole Juday.

Officer Gus’ primary duties are to provide peer support to officers.

Gus is a 10-month of Australian Mini Labradoodle.