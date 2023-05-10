IMPD to host 2nd annual Inaugural Teen Academy starting in June

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will kick off the second annual inaugural teen academy in June.

The one-week teen academy is for middle school students, ages 12-14. It is completely free and will begin on Monday, June 26 and end on Friday, June 30.

"We want our students and our parent's to know that there are other things they can get involved in, positive, safe and fun," IMPD Commander Ida Willis said. "This is going to be a very fun week, exciting week, and we hope that we'll get to expose them to different experiences they haven't been exposed to."

The program also helps students learn more about the role of today's law enforcement officers.

Students will participate in hands-on activities such as CSI/crime lab investigations, conflict resolution, law and your community, physical fitness and more.

WRTV A photo from WRTV shows the IMPD teen academy in 2022.

IMPD says the ultimate goal is to foster relationships that will bridge the gap between law enforcement and the youth.

"Even if it doesn't spark that 'I want to be a police officer' at least they have been exposed to law enforcement in a way that they have an understanding that bridges that gap between law enforcement and the community," IMPD Officer Diaz said.

IMPD says so far they expecting around 75 teens to enroll in the program. They are currently accepting applications, you can register here.

For more information you can also email at Iris.Farries@indy.gov or call 317-327-3029.