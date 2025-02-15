IMPD: Two vehicles drive into pond after 'disturbance' on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A disturbance led to two vehicles driving into a pond on Indy's northwest side Saturday morning, according to police.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 8 a.m., officers responded to reports of two vehicles in a pond at 62nd and Coffman Road. Upon arrival, officers confirmed that both cars had entered the water following a disturbance involving the drivers, who are known to each other.

Preliminary information indicates that the individuals were engaged in a "rolling disturbance" that escalated into a collision, prompting both vehicles to veer off the road and into the pond. One of the vehicles was found completely submerged.

Fortunately, both drivers managed to escape their vehicles with only minor injuries.

