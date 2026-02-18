INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has launched a comprehensive five-year strategic plan aimed at transforming policing in the city, with goals extending beyond crime reduction to redefining what safety means for residents.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

IMPD unveils 5-year plan to redefine public safety in Indianapolis

"I've seen it [crime] before, but not in front of my house," said Indy resident Will Ogburn.

Ogburn lives a few doors down from where police lights flashed and crime scene investigators were called on Monday. He said the incident left him feeling uneasy, though he acknowledged such violence "can happen anywhere."

IMPD Chief Tanya Terry said the department is taking a comprehensive approach to community safety.

"Everything is on the table when it comes to our approach and our response to everything within our community," Terry said.

The department's new strategic plan includes a revised mission statement and vision, with priorities focused on officer wellness, technology investments, and strengthening community trust.

"We need to have staffing here, and we need to have staffing that feels supported and valued and equipped with the tools that they need to do their job in a professional and healthy way," Chief Terry said.

WRTV

Department leaders said the plan's priorities were developed after gathering input from more than 2,200 community members and more than 1,500 IMPD employees. The goal was to transform public concerns into actionable strategies.

"Our efforts, our focus on maintaining relationships, maintaining trust and legitimacy within our community, and accountability and transparency is moving throughout our strategic plan," Terry said.

The initiative is designed to strengthen community partnerships while addressing the root causes of crime.

Dafney Lavache, CEO and founder of Nan Lakou Indiana, said she feels optimistic about the collaborative approach.

"I feel good because I was able to be connected with the police, so I could see that they are listening to me," Lavache said. "If they listen to me, that's listening to my whole community as a whole."

WRTV

The plan, which officially launched this month, also emphasizes improving officer retention rates and recruitment efforts.

As for residents like Ogburn, knowing officers are actively working throughout Indianapolis provides some comfort.

"It can make me feel more comfortable to know that they are at work and all over Indianapolis doing their job," Ogburn said.

___

Adam Schumes is the In Your Community reporter for East Side Indy. He joined WRTV in December of 2021. Adam has a passion for telling stories and giving people a voice they might not have had before. Share your story ideas and important issues with Adam by emailing him at adam.schumes@wrtv.com.