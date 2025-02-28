IMPD welcomes new recruit class amid officer shortage

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly two dozen IMPD recruits took the oath to protect and serve their community as they were sworn in today.

“Our city needs them. Our city wants police protection, they want fair, compassionate policing. That’s what we are teaching, that’s what these recruits are going to give our community,” IMPD Chief Chris Bailey told WRTV.

This all comes as the department is down roughly 300 officers.

“We are just struggling to keep our head above water. That’s why we are going to continue to keep on recruiting and show why Indianapolis is the best city to work in,” Chief Bailey said.

IMPD says that the increase in staffing allows the department to continue its return to community-based beat policing.

It's a proactive approach to addressing the needs of each neighborhood.

IMPD swears in new officers

The goal? To address the needs of each neighborhood while building key relationships.

“Want to change the stigma around police officers. Show that there are not just mean police officers, that we actually want to help people,” one recruit said.

IMPD says the recruits just finished 28 weeks of classroom and scenario-based training and now will go on to complete 20 weeks of training in the field through the department's Field Training Officer program.

IMPD says it’s currently recruiting entry-level and experienced officers to join the department. Learn more and apply at joinimpd.indy.gov.