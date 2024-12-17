IMPD welcomes newest recruiting class to training academy

INDIANAPOLIS — 21 men and women have now committed to train and join the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The department wants even more people to follow their lead and become officers.

IMPD says a total of 117 people have been hired as officers so far this year, not including the newest recruiting class. The agency now has a total of 1,468 officers on its staff, which is about one officer for every 600 Indianapolis residents.

WRTV

"They are stepping forward in a time where many people are stepping back and away from the profession," IMPD Chief Chris Bailey said. "This group of individuals said, 'Send me.'"

WRTV

That newest group of 21 recruits includes Akinkunmi Akande and Erik Ramirez.

"I feel great, I've been looking forward to this day because it's a long journey," said Akande, who immigrated to Indianapolis from Nigeria. "This state has offered me a lot of opportunity. I want to join the police force to pay back the good work."

"I have two handsome little boys and I want to be a role model for them," Ramirez said. "I will be the first police officer in my family."

WRTV

The recruiting class, which is the 31st in IMPD history, will spend six months training before they receive their badges. The 30th recruiting class is currently in training and is expected to graduate in February.

Bailey said they are needed on the streets.

WRTV

"If you don't feel safe, you don't leave your house. If our city is not safe, people don't want to live here and businesses won't want to come here," Bailey said. "We've proven time and time again that this is a safe community and that people want to live here, but we need great officers to keep it as safe as it is right now."

Ramirez said he can not wait until he is tasked with that responsibility.

WRTV

"It'll be like the top of the world, like having another baby," Ramirez said.

You can apply to join the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department by clicking here.