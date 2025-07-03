Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
IMPD: Woman dies from believed accidental discharge in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in downtown Indianapolis on Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Massachusetts Avenue around 5:06 p.m. on the report of a person shot.

Officers found an adult woman suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. Officials say she was pronounced deceased at the scene after medics arrived.

At this time, IMPD believes this was an accidental discharge of a firearm.

IMPD has not released the identity of the woman and is actively investigating.

