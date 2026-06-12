IMPD's G.R.E.A.T. Camp aims to steer kids away from violence, build trust

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — School's out for the summer, and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is offering free activities designed to steer kids away from gangs and violence. The programs help young people build connections with police officers.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

One long-running program continues to make an impact.

G.R.E.A.T. (Gang Resistance Education and Training) Camp has been around for nearly 30 years. This camp expands on the school-year G.R.E.A.T. curriculum, reinforcing leadership, teamwork, and conflict-resolution skills and mentorship from IMPD officers.

Dwayncate Vinson has attended camp for four years.

"It helps, like, what to do and what not to do. If you have an encounter with a police officer," Vinson said.

He says he loves the activities like playing basketball and going to Kings Island.

During the summer, students take part in team-building activities and community service projects. They also get the chance to meet and interact with specialty units, including K-9 officers and SWAT teams.

"I would recommend this camp because it helps you stay out of trouble when you grow up, and if you want to become a police officer, it can help you with that a lot," said Vinson.

While campers say the program is a lot of fun, organizers say it's also about connecting kids with resources and positive role models. IMPD GREAT officer and organizer Marilyn Grunell has been spearheading the program for decades.

"We don't want them to repeat that cycle; we want them to walk away from the violence instead of getting involved in it," Grunell said.

The camp allows the kids to spend time with police officers one-on-one in a safe and welcoming environment.

"This is a great program we'd love for it to continue as many years as we can get it going out there for youth," said Grunell.

The Great Camp is one of multiple programs and activities offered in the city for free. You can check more of IMPD's programs website.