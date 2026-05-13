IMS Museum breaks ground on new Restoration and Event Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum broke ground on its latest project on Wednesday. Its new Restoration and Event Center is now under construction, less than one-eighth of a mile across the street from Gate 2.

The new building will include six restoration bays and a detailing bay, where skilled team members will work to preserve cars from previous Indianapolis 500 races.

There will also be an event venue on the second floor overlooking the bays.

IMS Museum President Michael Good says the building will hold about 150 cars representing the history of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

“The hours, the weeks, the years that went into some of these restorations is unbelievable,” Good said. “We’re going to actually be bringing that to life, if you think about it that way. People will be able to come in and actually see what goes on through that restoration process before they end up here (in the museum).”

Once everything is constructed, the bays will be open so visitors can see the work up close as it’s being done.

Good says there’s no other motorsports museum that’s offering anything like it.

“You can see so much technological advancement that has taken place over time,” Good said. “And I think bringing that to life, telling that story, is really what’s exciting. They’re giving you kind of that behind-the-scenes perspective of what takes place with all of the artifacts and all of the, you know, in this case, the vehicles.”

Construction on the new IMS Museum Restoration and Event Center is expected to take about a year.