Columbus residents raise $50K to save artistic arch over downtown

COLUMBUS — A large, white canopy rose over downtown Columbus in 2023, but it was intended as a temporary art project. The community just raised enough money to make sure the architecture stays for as long as possible.

WRTV

Landmark Columbus announced it met its $50,000 fundraising goal for InterOculus, the canopy which first covered 4th and Washington streets for the Exhibit Columbus architectural showcase. It received a matching $50,000 grant from the Indiana Housing Community Development Authority and transferred control of the artwork to the City of Columbus.

"This is a place in town to contain people, which inspires people to come together," said Richard McCoy of Landmark Columbus.

WRTV

The money will make sure the project has the architectural strength and artistic merit to remain over Columbus for more than a year or two.

"Now we have an opportunity to do a deep structural engineering look at this piece to make sure it's safe for a long time," McCoy said. "We'll touch up the paint, produce a dance festival, and really celebrate an icon."

WRTV

Some Columbus residents told WRTV they are pleased to see how their neighbors invest in the beautification of the city.

"We had friends come up from Florida, and we took them around Columbus," said Bo Witt, who moved back to Columbus from North Carolina to retire. "They looked at us and said, 'You guys live in a Norman Rockwell painting.'"

WRTV

Two more Exhibit Columbus pieces from this year's exhibition will have the chance to stay downtown permanently. The Ellipsis park on 5th Street will remain until a developer decides to build on the lot, and an exterior side stage on the historic Crump Theatre will stay put while the theatre itself is under renovation.