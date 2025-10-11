INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 30 miles of underground sewage tunnels are finally complete in Indianapolis.

The project is helping keep waterways like the White River clean and safe to use.

The river is Peter Bloomquist’s place of healing.

After 14 years, Citizens Energy Group's DigIndy tunnel system is complete

“That was a huge impetus of starting Frank’s. We wanted folks to be able to get out and experience that same thing I’ve been blessed to do," Bloomquist said.

He owns Frank’s Paddlesports Livery, a canoe, kayak and SUP rental company located in Riverside Park.

He’s noticed a difference in the water next to his business in recent years.

“It’s been transformative. DigIndy section on White River up above and through our area at Frank’s has been online since 2022," Bloomquist said.

Frank's Paddlesports

Citizens Energy Group’s DigIndy tunnel system has been under construction for the past 14 years, with the first two tunnels going live in 2017.

The $2 billion project captures sewage overflow that used to flow directly into waterways during heavy rains.

This week marks the completion of the last two tunnels, Fall Creek and Pleasant Run.

Dozens gathered at White River State Park for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the project's end on Thursday.

“From a day-to-day basis, this is going to be a huge impact to the cleanliness of our surface waters in Indiana. Primarily in the White River, but we have a number of tributaries where we’re cleaning up the sewer overflows," Manager of the DigIndy capital program at Citizens Energy Group, Mike Miller, said.

Between all six tunnels, Citizens anticipates capturing five billion gallons of sewage per year.

Miller says this is having a big impact on the local environment.

“We’re seeing different microorganisms, different fish species, things that have not been seen in Central Indiana waterways, are starting to come back and will continue to make a comeback of the next couple of years," Miller said.