Allies for Humanity launches winter emergency support for unhoused, food insecure neighbors

INDIANAPOLIS — Life has recently beaten Kent down.

“Living on the streets is not good. It’s very dangerous. It’s very scary," Kent, who asked to be identified by only his first name, said. “I felt like I was at a loss. I lost everything. I was mugged.”

Allies for Humanity launches winter emergency support for neighbors in need

Kent is newly homeless and asked WRTV not to show his face on camera, out of respect for his privacy.

When the beginning of the week brought freezing temperatures and snowfall, he found himself sleeping on the steps of Broadway United Methodist Church.

“I covered myself up, and it snowed on me. I survived that cold evening," he said.

Kent was greeted with warmth, love and open arms the next morning.

“We took care of him. Brought him in. Took his blanket on the pew. Showed him where the bathroom was," Brenda Kallin said.

Kallin is a volunteer with Allies for Humanity, a grassroots organization that serves the unhoused community in Indianapolis.

The nonprofit offers a day program three days a week, where folks can come and get resources, connections, food and case management.

It's located at Broadway United Methodist Church, Door #5. The day program is offered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Support each other. Forgive and forget. Love unconditionally," Kallin said.

This winter, Allies for Humanity is activating its Emergency Winter Response Team. AFH is offering a barrier-free overnight shelter for up to 50 individuals when temperatures are at or below 32 degrees.

Executive Director KT White says their program will fill gaps the city isn’t covering.

“We don’t care what your pronouns are, essentially. Clear as day. We want everyone to be safe. We want everyone to be alive," White said.

White says they’re seeking 100 volunteers to assist with the effort.

They're calling on:



Individuals age 19+ with reliable transportation (college students welcome)

Compassionate, dependable, and open-hearted people

Ready to show up for others—free from judgment, shame, or projection

Ideally able to support a 5-hour shift

Comfortable serving in roles such as:

Kitchen Support & Meal Prep Listening & Companionship “Angel Watchers” — overnight presence ensuring rest and safety



“We have enough to get started. But this is not a sprint, it’s a marathon. We have to go all the way until the end of March. We are going to go," White said.

There’s still a long winter ahead for Kent.

In those moments where he loses hope, he remembers he has a place in the pews of Broadway United Methodist.

“They’re angels. They’re lifesavers and angels. They are bringers of peace and hope," he said.

Ready to Step In?

Email or text KT White your preferred training date for confirmation:

engage@alliesforhumanity.org 317-721-9862

Unable to volunteer in person? Fuel the movement with a donation or visit our Amazon Wish List.

