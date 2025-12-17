'Awaken Christmas Outreach' helps hundreds of Central Indiana families get fresh groceries

INDIANAPOLIS — Many families in Central Indiana are struggling to afford groceries right now.

A partnership with the Dream Center Indianapolis and the Indiana Department of Child Services made sure hundreds of Hoosier families had fresh groceries on Tuesday.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

'Awaken Christmas Outreach' helps hundreds of families get fresh groceries

Through the cold and slushy conditions, equipped with gloves, winter hats and big smiles, dozens of volunteers distributed grocery boxes to 1,000 local families as a part of “Awaken Christmas Outreach”.

Director Adam Krupp says DCS wants to change the public’s perception of what the agency does.

“Working with our families as an ally and wrapping ourselves around those families in need," Krupp said.

WRTV

One of those people is Tyshea Beatty, who got to stock up on fresh fruits and vegetables. The south sider says her expenses have gotten out of control.

“It’s hurting. I work at FedEx, but what much more can you really do? Even with a significant other in the home, it’s still hard with two incomes and three small children," Beatty said.

And Beatty says that means she's had to make hard decisions around the holidays.

“This is the first year I have not bought anything for Christmas," she said. "[I'm] really sad. I’m big on Christmas. Every year, I usually go all out for my kids."

WRTV

Blake Taylor with the Dream Center says many families in our community are dealing with something similar.

“Christmas this year is harder than ever. We’re seeing a huge need. Our families are coming to us and telling us that it’s hard for them to be able to provide for groceries and buy gifts for kids. We want to be able to take that off their plate," Taylor said.

WRTV

If you and your family are in need and missed Awaken Christmas Outreach, there’s another big giveaway happening this weekend at New Direction Church.

The Winter Wonderland Experience Walk is on December 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Families can enjoy warm cocoa, free food and hundreds of toys, plus a clothing giveaway.

5330 East 38th Street. First-come, first-served. No registration required.

—

Nico Pennisi is the In Your Community reporter for Downtown Indy. He joined WRTV in October 2022. His passion has always been telling the stories of people who often get overlooked. Share your story ideas and important issues with Nico by emailing him at nico.pennisi@wrtv.com.