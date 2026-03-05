Behind the scenes: Shortridge H.S. students prepare for 'Spelling Bee' opening day

INDIANAPOLIS — Shortridge High School's spring musical is "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee."

“The kids get to have these fun little characters that they’re bringing to life. Ultimately, we wanted a show that was really funny and have that character work going for us," Shortridge High School theatre teacher Kelsey Regina said. “There are audience members who come up on stage and participate in the bee as well. A lot of the show is based off of improvisation and thinking on your feet.“

Show dates are March 12 to14 at the Caleb Mills Auditorium, 3401 North Meridian Street.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for students, and children five and under receive free admission.

The show begins at 7 p.m., and audience members are asked to arrive at 6:30 p.m.

Digital payments are only accepted through the Cheddar app.

“This is kinda like my family, to be completely honest. Every time I come to rehearsal, I don’t have to think about school or academics," Shortridge senior Zaire Allen Gladden-Williams said.

"Spelling Bee" will be Gladden-Williams' last musical with the Blue Devils.

“The arts are an escape for a lot of people. I’m definitely one of those people. I feel like performances have helped me grow in a lot of different ways," he said.

