Black-owned, woman-led landscaping business creates pathway for employment in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Spring is coming, which means landscaping workers are getting down in the dirt and using their hands.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Black-owned, woman-led landscaping business creates local pathway to employment

Kirsten Norwood finds solace in being outdoors.

She's the Executive Chair and Chief People Officer of Greene Thumb Landscape, a residential and commercial landscaping company that’s all about restoring pride in our community’s green spaces.

The Black-owned, woman-led business has been in Indianapolis since 1992.

“I bleed green! It’s been a part of my life. I remember growing up in the car with my dad, going to job sites and removing snow. It’s always been a part of who I am," Norwood said. “Growing up with my dad, his main principle was giving people a chance. Giving them an opportunity in the green industry. We’ve taken that principle of giving people a chance into our hiring for workforce development today.”

Greene Thumb intentionally hires individuals facing barriers to employment — veterans, young people and folks with disabilities.

• Nearly 50% of employees are women

• 88% are minorities

• 10% are on the Autism spectrum

“I get to every day, come out and do something I can see a result from immediately, and I get to learn how to run equipment and use small power tools," Crew Leader Jacob Fox said.

WRTV

Fox is passionate about turning nothing into something beautiful.

“I was going through [college] and realizing I’m able to pass all these courses, I’m able to look at a textbook, but I wanted to do more," he said. “If you want to have an impact day to day that you can see on your community, this is an excellent option.”

WRTV

Greene Thumb was named the 2026 Gusto Impact Award winner earlier this month.

They received a $50,000 award, which will go towards marketing and advertising, as well as employee bonuses, new tools and equipment.

“That award was for how we pour back into the community, the people we employ and the will to do good in the world," Norwood said.

—

Nico Pennisi is the In Your Community reporter for Downtown Indy. He joined WRTV in October 2022. His passion has always been telling the stories of people who often get overlooked. Share your story ideas and important issues with Nico by emailing him at nico.pennisi@wrtv.com.