Center for Leadership Development empowers Indy's Black youth, needs your help this Giving Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Center for Leadership Development cultivates character, empowers youth and enriches our community.

During this season of giving, CLD needs your support.

Center for Leadership Development empowers Indy's Black youth

“We have the opportunity to change obstacles into opportunities for our families. However, with those opportunities, it does sometimes require a cost," Assistant Director of College Prep Institute Mia Black said. “One of the reasons I’m very passionate and committed about my role here is, I know what it did for me. It was transformative. It was life-changing.”

Center for Leadership Development empowers minority youth in Central Indiana to become future professional, business, and community leaders.

In fact, 86% of CLD alumni have gone to or are currently enrolled in college.

“The Center for Leadership Development was created and designed to make sure we create legacies of excellence. It was designed to make sure students that look like me, those who are of color, are prepared for success," Black said.

16-year-old Gerald Hardister says programs like Project MR. helped shaped him into the young man he is today.

“CLD doesn’t just open doors for you, it makes you believe you’re meant to walk through them. It’s something you’re destined to do," Hardister said.

The University High School student has big plans to study film after graduation. He says CLD gave him the tools to accomplish that goal.

“It’s taught me the importance of putting my education first, keeping my priorities straight. It taught me a lot about the college application process, how to make it in college," he said.

The Center for Leadership Development needs the community’s support so that it can continue to offer its services at no cost or low cost.

Black says a donation today creates a future leader tomorrow.

“Hoosiers are allowed to give the gift that keeps on giving. The opportunity of changing a student’s life," Black said.

