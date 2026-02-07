Cold weather, ice doesn't stop Downtown Indy residents from exercising outdoors

INDIANAPOLIS — Parts of the Downtown Canal are frozen over right now.

That’s not stopping folks from running, walking and biking on the Canal Walk and Indianapolis Cultural Trail right now.

“I’m definitely paying more attention than I would on a normal run… Definitely looking at the ground more when it’s like this," runner Hannah Fox said.

The bitter cold doesn’t phase Fox, who is training for the Indy Mini Marathon in the spring.

“I live downtown so it’s convenient to just go outside and run," she said. “I just started med school. I kinda wanted something that was an escape from that. Something to do that was fun and I didn’t have to think about school.”

Boyun Kim also frequents the Canal Walk.

“I usually bike to work. When it’s freezing and cold after snow, I make sure not to ride my bike because I come from Korea and I’ve seen people slip on ice while biking and get a concussion and have EMT come," Kim said.

But Kim says her commute can be dangerous when certain sidewalks are unplowed or icy.

“I couldn’t see where the floor was. I stepped on something and it went down up to halfway, close to my knee and I tripped," she said.

No matter the outdoor activity, health experts want people to prioritize safety.

IU Health has the following recommendations for training in the cold weather:



Layer clothing: moisture-wicking base layers topped with insulating and waterproof outer layers. Warm up indoors: cold weather stiffens muscles. Prior to activity, stretch and do light cardio inside. Take precautions: make sure your path is clear and that you’re wearing proper footwear. Slow your pace or seek an alternate route Stay visible: winter means shorter days and less sunlight. Wear bright colors or reflective gear Stay hydrated: body needs to be replenished with water after sweating.

If you’re going to exercise outdoors, law enforcement wants to remind you of the dangers of doing so on frozen bodies of water.

The Downtown Canal is currently covered in footprints.

Metro Police warns that trespassing on the canal is illegal and could be subject to arrest.

"IMPD asks the community to stay off frozen lakes, ponds, rivers, and canals," Public Information Officer Tommy Thompson said in an emailed statement. "Ice thickness is unpredictable and can break without warning. Falling through ice can cause cold water shock, hypothermia, and drowning within minutes. Rescue attempts are extremely dangerous and may put others at risk."

IMPD asks if you see someone fall through ice, call 911 immediately.

—

Nico Pennisi is the In Your Community reporter for Downtown Indy. He joined WRTV in October 2022. His passion has always been telling the stories of people who often get overlooked. Share your story ideas and important issues with Nico by emailing him at nico.pennisi@wrtv.com.